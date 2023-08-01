Pakistan interior visits Iraq with pilgrimage on agenda

Heading a political delegation, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Interior Minister of Pakistan left for Baghdad on Tuesday at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammari for a four-day state visit.

The Pakistan interior minister, at the head of a political delegation that also consists of prominent religious figures, is going to meet with the Prime Minister, the President and some religious leaders of Iraq in addition to his Iraqi counterpart.

During the visit, a cooperation agreement between the two countries will be signed to facilitate pilgrimages from Pakistan to Iraq, especially during the days of Muharram and Arbaeen processions.

The Interior Minister of Pakistan will also hold important consultations with the Iraqi authorities to facilitate the travel of Pakistani pilgrims.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Pakistani citizens travel to Iraq to visit religious sites there. The Pakistani pilgrims cross Iran to reach Iraq.

The Iranian interior minister and his Iraq counterpart jointly paid an inspection visit to the shared border crossings in preparation for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

MNA/IRN85186518