OIC slams repeated Qur'an desecration in Sweden, Denmark

In a resolution issued on Monday following the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC held in Jeddah, the Islamic body deeply regretted the continued issuance by the authorities in both Sweden and Denmark to allow such action to occur, and their failure to take the necessary measures to prevent such acts.

Citing the UN Security Council Resolution No.2686 (2023), which emphasizes international tolerance, peace, and security, the OIC contends that authorities in both countries must take measures to prevent such acts from recurring.

According to the resolution, the OIC decided to dispatch a delegation led by Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha to engage with the Commission of the European Union. The delegation aims to voice the OIC member states' concerns and demand the prevention of these criminal acts under the guise of freedom of expression.

The OIC firmly condemned all attempts to denigrate the sanctity of the Qur'an and other religious symbols in the name of freedom of expression, urging the international community to unite against such provocative actions.

Calling for collective efforts, OIC invites the ambassadors of its member states to take action in the respective capitals where these vile acts occur. Their mission is to engage national parliaments, media, civil society organizations, and governmental institutions, pushing for the necessary legislative actions to criminalize such attacks.

The OIC stressed that the exercise of freedom of expression must come with a sense of responsibility and duty.

Calling for unified action, the OIC urges member states to consider taking appropriate decisions and actions in their relations with countries where the desecration of the Qur'an persists, notably in Sweden and Denmark.

These actions may include recalling their ambassadors in the respective countries for consultations or implementing measures in the political, economic, cultural, or other domains to express strong rejection of repeated abuses against Qur'an copies and Islamic symbols.

The OIC also commends the member states for the commendable measures they have taken thus far in denouncing this grave crime. As this issue continues to garner international attention, the OIC emphasizes the need for a collective and resolute stand against any form of disrespect toward the sanctity of religious symbols, Daily Sabah reported.

SD/PR