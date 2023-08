Japan will host Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday to meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Reuters reported quoting The Business Standard.

More details about this visit have not yet been published, but TBS channel, citing several Japanese government officials, claims that the war in Ukraine will be one of the main topics of Iran's Foreign Minister's visit to Japan.

