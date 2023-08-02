New chapter has opened in Iran-Pakistan relations: FM

Speaking to media upon arrival in the capital of Pakistan on Wednesday evening, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, "This visit is taking place at the invitation of Mr. Zardari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. Over the last two days, the economic team of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been present in Islamabad and effective negotiations were held between the two countries."

The top Iranian diplomat said that on the trip, in addition to meeting with the Pakistani counterpart, he will discuss political, economic, commercial, border and tourism relations with some other officials of the friendly country.

He further said that "given the diversity in the relations between the two countries and witnessing the many similiarities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a new chapter in the relations between the two countries has opened during the 13th administration after the meeting of the heads of the two governments at the shared border Pishin-Mand."

"Given the invitation of high-ranking officials of Pakistan, during this trip we will discuss and agree on the date of Ayatollah Raeisi's official visit to Pakistan in the possible future," Amir-Abdollahian further said.

