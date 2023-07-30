Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Bajaur

Following a terrorist attack at the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Bajaur, Pakistan, Nasser Kan'ani offered condolences on behalf of the government and the people of Iran to the government and nation of Pakistan.

He strongly condemned the terrorist act that resulted in the death and injury of dozens of Pakistani citizens.

Saying that today the terrorists have once again made many families grieve for their loved ones in the neighboring and brotherly country of Pakistan by committing a new criminal action, Kan'ani added, "Iran stands by Pakistan and expresses sympathy with the families of the victims of this terrorist act and prays to God Almighty for speedy recovery for the injured," he added.

At least 40 people were killed and over 130 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, local police said.

