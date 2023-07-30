Raeisi sympathizes with Pakistan over deadly terrorist attack

"On behalf of the Iranian nation, I would like to express sympathy and condolences to your Excellency and the friendly and brotherly nation of Pakistan," President Raeisi wrote in his message to Shehbaz Sharif.

The president further condemned the terrorist and indiscriminate act of terrorism, adding "We believe that such inhumane and criminal acts will yield no result but a disgrace to its perpetrators and agents behind it."

At least 40 people were killed and over 130 injured when a suicide bomber set off explosives at a political rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

KI