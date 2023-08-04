Pakistan considers Iran security as its security: army chief

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Pakistan, met and held talks with the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Referring to his meetings with the high officials of Pakistan and the agreements reached during this trip, especially in the fields of security and border, Amir- Abdollahian stated that the support of the Pakistan Army is definitely decisive in the implementation of the agreements between the two countries as soon as possible.

Attaching importance to the achievements of the Pakistan Army Commander's visit to Iran two weeks ago, he considered the agreements he reached with General Bagheri in the fields of security and border as a new chapter in the cooperation between the two countries.

He also announced Iran's readiness for the implementation of the agreements as soon as possible.

Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir, for his part, stated "We consider Iran's security as our security and we are very serious in cooperating with our brother country, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the field of fighting terrorism."

The two sides discussed a wide range of different topics including the developments in Afghanistan.

This is the second meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Asim in less than a month. On July 16, the Iranian foreign minister hosted the Pakistani official and a high-ranking Pakistani military-defense delegation in Tehran.

