Holy Quran desecrators will regret: Nasrallah

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah said that holding Ashura ceremonies after the tenth of Muharram suits recalling the tragic incidents which occurred after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (A.S.).

"This stage has been given the title of “Jihad of Clarification” as undertaken by Sayyeda Zainab (A.S.)," he added.

He went on say "Holy Quran has been desecrated again in Sweden, which humiliate 2 billion Muslims," adding that, "Sweden hypocritically allows and denounces Quran desecration simultaneously."

The Hezbollah chief further pointed to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's yesterday meeting on the Qur'an desecration, saying that, "OIC meeting displayed fragility of Muslim states in face of Quran desecration."

He addressed the Muslim youths, saying, "You must punish those who desecrated Holy Quran."

"The faltering stance of the Islamic states about Holy Quran desecration confirms that only resistance can defend Lebanon and Palestine as well as Al-Aqsa Mosque in face of the Zionist aggression," Nasrallah further underscored.

He called for an immediate halt of hostilities in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain Al-Hilweh, Sidon.

