4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts eastern Iran

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Sarakhs city in Iran's Razavi Khorasan province on Saturday morning.
The earthquake occurred at 11:18 local time at a depth of 16 km.
The epicenter of the quake was located at 61.78 degrees longitude and 36.43 degrees latitude.
There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages so far.
