1 dead, 27 injured in strong quake in central Japan

The central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa on Saturday remained on high alert for aftershocks and heavy rain after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 hit the region the previous day, leaving at least one person dead and 27 injured, Kyodo News agency reported.

More than 50 aftershocks strong enough to be felt have been recorded since, including one at 5.8 magnitude on Friday night.

Most injuries and damages were reported in Suzu city at the northern tip of Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture.

Strong 6, which was recorded in the city of Suzu, is the second-highest level on Japan’s intensity scale. The level of shaking can make it “impossible to remain standing or move without crawling,” the Meteorological Agency says.

