  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
May 6, 2023, 1:40 PM

1 dead, 27 injured in strong quake in central Japan

1 dead, 27 injured in strong quake in central Japan

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan on Friday, leaving one person dead and 27 injured, authorities said.

The central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa on Saturday remained on high alert for aftershocks and heavy rain after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 hit the region the previous day, leaving at least one person dead and 27 injured, Kyodo News agency reported.

More than 50 aftershocks strong enough to be felt have been recorded since, including one at 5.8 magnitude on Friday night.

Most injuries and damages were reported in Suzu city at the northern tip of Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture.

Strong 6, which was recorded in the city of Suzu, is the second-highest level on Japan’s intensity scale. The level of shaking can make it “impossible to remain standing or move without crawling,” the Meteorological Agency says.

AMK/PR

News Code 200344

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News