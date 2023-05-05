Injuries reported after magnitude 6.5 earthquake in Japan

There was no threat of a tsunami, but the Meteorological Agency said it confirmed sea level changes of around 10 centimeters in the prefecture, Japan Times said citing NHK English TV.

Local police in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture — near the quake’s epicenter — were responding to reports of injuries and collapsed buildings, NHK reported. One man who fell off a ladder was showing no vital signs, while the fire department in Suzu said that three houses had collapsed and that two people were trapped in two of the structures, NHK said.

The quake occurred at 2:42 p.m. on the northern tip of Ishikawa Prefecture’s Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast, located about 300 kilometers northwest of Tokyo. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers.

Strong 6, which was recorded in the city of Suzu, is the second-highest level on Japan’s intensity scale. The level of shaking can make it “impossible to remain standing or move without crawling,” the Meteorological Agency says.

MNA/PR