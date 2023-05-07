Quake shakes areas in northwest Syria, southern Turkey

The National Seismological Center of Syria announced on Sunday that an earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck at 11:36 AM Damascus local time and its epicenter was the port of İskenderun located in southern Turkey.

The tremors of the quake were felt in "Aleppo" and "Latakia" in northwest Syria.

The Syrian Seismological Center also announced another magnitude 3.2 earthquake in the east of Hama at a depth of 10 kilometers at 5:26 AM on Sunday morning as well.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or possible damages to the buildings.

KI/5773443