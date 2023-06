The local media in India reported that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The quake occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, according to Times of India.

The depth of the earthquake was 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot, the EMSC said.

There were still no reports of casualties and damages to buildings.

