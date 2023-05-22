Srong quake strikes Sarab in northwest Iran

Earlier tonight a relatively strong earthquake shook Sarab and was felt in Tabriz as well. This earthquake in the city of Tabriz sent many people out of their homes into the streets.

According to the Institute of Geophysics of Iran at the Tehran University, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.9 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was reported to be Sarab County.

There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

Khoy County in province, West Azarbaijan, next to the East Azarbaijan Province was hit by a magnitude 5.6 earthquake earlier this year on March 24, 2023.

Prior to that, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28. The epicenter was located 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy with a population of 175,000.

At least three people died and over 900 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake.

