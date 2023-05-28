Powerful 6 magnitude quake hits parts of Pakistan

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the origin of the quake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border with 223 kilometer in depth.

Tremors were felt around 10:52 am in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mardan, Khanpur, Battagram, Muzaffarabad, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan, Pasroor, Chinab Nagar and other cities of the country.

People rushed outside their residential and other properties while reciting Kalima Tayyaba, Dunya News reported.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

A 5.9 magnitude quake also jolted parts of Afghanistan. The US Geological Survey said the quake rocked Afghanistan and parts of India as well, including the capital New Delhi, adding that the quake epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.

MNA