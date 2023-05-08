  1. World
Muscat conducts joint naval drill in Sea of Oman

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Muscat announced on Monday the start of a joint naval exercise which is attended by a number of friendly countries.

Oman said that the joint naval drill is dubbed (Sharp Dagger) and it is an annual naval drill conducted by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO),

It further said that the maritime exercise began on Monday at Al Batinah maritime zone.

According to Omani national news agency, the drill was conducted with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) jets, 

Muscat also said that the joint drill will run until May 11 and is attended by a group of military ships belonging to the navies of a number of other countries.

