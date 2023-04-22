IRGC's strategic capabilities fueling fear in enemy camp

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the comments in a message that he wrote to Major General Hossein Salami, chief commander of the IRGC, on the anniversary of the establishment of the force.

Iran's Revolution Guard Corps, also known as the 'Sepah', was established on April 22, 1979, by the founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini as a paramilitary organization charged with protecting the newborn Islamic Republic. The force closely cooperates with the Iranian Army in the face of foreign threats as it was manifested during the 8-year war that was imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to Iran in the 1980s.

"The IRGC has been an essential pillar in protecting the Islamic Revolution and establishment," Bagheri wrote.

"Its comprehensive strategic authority, readiness, and capabilities not only create security and peace for the great Iranian nation and boost the country's deterrence power but also instill fear and anger in the camp of this land's enemy," he added.

The top commander also noted that the Iranian armed forces, especially the IRGC have become "more determined" in following up the policy of "building up power" and giving a firm response to any threat made by the enemy.

MNA/PR