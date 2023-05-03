"Towards the Night" to go on screen at Japan film festival

The 23-minute short film "Towards the Night" is the story of Leila, a forensic pathologist who comes across the dead body of her pregnant cousin that was single at the time of her death. She travels to her father’s village after so many years to discover the truth.

Founded in 1999, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia which is approved by Oscar Film Festival is an Academy Awards-accredited festival where the winner of the Best Short awards in the Live-action Competition, Animation Competition, as well as the Non-Fiction Competition, will be eligible for nomination in the short film categories of the Academy Awards the following year.

The 25th edition of Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia will be held on 6-20 June 2023 in Tokyo.

SKH/5770252