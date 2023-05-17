'Paper Dream' wins at Independent Producers Indie FilmFest.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Atshani, "Paper Dreams” tells the story of a young man who has been out of public view because of his being an Albino. A young girl takes advantage of his pure heart and makes him a social media influencer; meanwhile, he falls in love with the girl.

The Iranian movie had previously won the best film award at Black Hat Film Festival in Hungary.

Romania's Independent Producers Indie Film Festival (IPIFF) which is an annual Independent event for Feature, Shorts, Documentary, and Student Films was held on May 12-15 in Bucharest.

