May 17, 2023, 10:00 PM

'Paper Dream' wins at Independent Producers Indie FilmFest.

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The Iranian drama 'Paper Dream' won the best film award at the 16th Independent Producers Indie Film Festival (IPIFF) in Romania.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Atshani, "Paper Dreams” tells the story of a young man who has been out of public view because of his being an Albino. A young girl takes advantage of his pure heart and makes him a social media influencer; meanwhile, he falls in love with the girl.

The Iranian movie had previously won the best film award at Black Hat Film Festival in Hungary.

Romania's Independent Producers Indie Film Festival (IPIFF) which is an annual Independent event for Feature, Shorts, Documentary, and Student Films was held on May 12-15 in Bucharest. 

