'They' wins at Tracce Cinematografiche FilmFest. in Italy

Directed and written by Morteza Sabz Ghaba, the Iranian short piece won the Mediterranean Prize of the festival.

'They' depicts the story of a group of people who leave Dezful city, Southwest, Iran, with a heavy heart, to go to their families. They haven't been too far since the city starts getting bombed with warplanes.

The Iranian short film had previously won the honorary diploma and the third-best movie award at the 4th edition of 'Three Acts of Goodness Micro Film Festival' in Taiwan.

The 12th edition of the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Fest was held in Rome on July 4-9 2023.

