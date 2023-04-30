"Juliet & the King” to compete at Annecy Animation FilmFest.

The animation is about Nasser-al-Din Shah, the Iranian king, who gets an invitation to visit France. He loves Europe and he always takes the chance to visit there. While visiting a Romeo-Juliet play in Paris, he falls in love with the actress so deeply that he asks her to perform the same play in Tehran, so he could impress her and win her heart. Julie, the actress, decides to take this chance. With the help of her friend Jamal, she goes to perform in Iran, anticipating progress in her career. But she suddenly finds herself among jealous court ladies, and the center of the king’s attention.

Ashkan Rahgozar's animation is scheduled to be screened in the Work in Progress section of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Over the course of its 60 years, the Annecy Festival has established itself as a global event dedicated to animation, bringing together the most esteemed professionals from the sector to celebrate animation’s creative and diverse styles and techniques.

The 2023 edition of the event is slated to be held on June 11-17.

MP/5766612