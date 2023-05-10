'Lady of the City' wins at Australia film festival

Directed by Maryam Bahrololumi and produced by Pegah Ahmadi, the Iranian film follows Shahrbanoo, a woman who has been sentenced to life in prison for being a drug mule. After eleven years in jail, she is released from prison for a few days to attend her son’s wedding. The temporary freedom helps her see a new aspect of her life and that of her family before returning to prison.

Women Media Arts and Film Festival is a new screen culture and audience development initiative by Cinewest in partnership with Sydney Olympic Park Authority. The main program consists of award-winning short and feature-length films and media artworks produced, written and directed by women from Australia and around the world.

The 7th edition of the Women Media Arts and Film Festival was held on May 1-7 in Australia's Sidney.

