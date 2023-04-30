  1. Culture
Apr 30, 2023, 11:59 PM

Iranian documentary to go on screen at Austrian film festival

Iranian documentary to go on screen at Austrian film festival

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The Iranian documentary "Water, Wind, Dust, Bread" directed by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasri will take part in Ethnocineca- International Documentary Film Festival Vienna.

The 25-minute documentary 'Water, Wind, Dust, Bread', which took more than a year to produce, is a delicate narrative of the life of two children named 'Abolfazl' and 'Setayesh' who experience a different life.

The documentary has been previously screened at the 18th edition of ZagrebDox, the International Documentary Film Festival and the 24th edition of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece, a special screening section of the 15th Miradasdoc International Film Festival in Spain and the 19th edition of the Millennium Film Festival in Poland.

The 17th edition of Austria's Ethnocineca will be held on 4-11 May 2023 in Vienna.  As Austria’s biggest film festival for documentary cinema and ethnographic film, Ethnocineca is dedicated to diverse realities of human life.

SKH/5767255

News Code 200074

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News