Apr 17, 2023, 1:00 AM

"The Lovely Sky" goes to Zlín Film Festival in Czech

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian animation "The Lovely Sky" will take part at the Zlín Film Festival in the Czech Republic. 

Zlín Film Festival, also known as the International Film Festival for Children and Youth is scheduled to be held on June 1-7, 2023 in the Czech Republic. 

Directed by Amir Mehran, the Iranian animation is going to participate in this cinematic event.

An impatient fighter pilot bombs cities every day. He returns to his little girl every night after completing his mission. The girl loves to fly, but the father doesn’t fulfill his daughter’s dream because of the bitter memory of his wife’s death. The war is getting closer every day. A day an incident changes their life, forever, reads the synopsis of this animation movie.

