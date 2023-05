Directed and written by Saeed Bojnoordi, 'Cocoon' is the story of a child called Mousa who suffered a nervous shock during the aerial bombardments of the war. He gradually weaves a mental cocoon for himself and avoids others, but the bud of love changes his life path.

The 40th edition of the Asolo Art Film Festival will be held on June 16– 18, 2023. Created in 1973, Asolo Art Film Festival is the oldest festival dedicated to art films.

