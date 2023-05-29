5 Iranian films to go on screen at Shanghai FilmFest.

Written and directed by Mehdi Fard Ghaderi, the Iranian movie 'The Annoyed' will compete with films from Japan, India, the UK, Spain, Georgia, Belgium and Italy in the competition section of the festival.

'1.5 Horsepower' by Rasoul Kahani and 'Cause Of Death: Unknown' by Ali Zarnegar will be screened in the Asian New Talent section of the Shanghai Film Festival which is slated to be held on June 9-18.

The Iranian animation 'Dolphin Boy' directed by Mohammad Kheirandish will go on screen in the animated features section.

'The Passion Of Mahmoud', an Iranian documentary by Davoud Abdolmaleki will take part in the documentary features section of the Shanghai Film Festival.

Shanghai International Film Festival is the largest film festival in Asia and was also China’s longest-running international cinema event.

