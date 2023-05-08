  1. Culture
May 8, 2023, 8:00 PM

‘Left Handed’ to go on screen at US film festival

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – In continuation of its international appearances, the Iranian short film 'Left Handed' will take part in the deadCener film festival in Oklahoma which is approved by the Academy of Oscars.

Directed by Nasrin Mohammadpour and produced by Fariba Arab, 'Left Handed' tells the story of Maryam, a 38-year-old woman who heads a family of four. 

Like other films directed by Mohammadpour, ‘Left Handed’ is also about women and society.

The film previously won the BNP Paribas Excellence Prize at the 2022 Seoul International Women’s Film Festival and the award for best film at the Positively Different Short Film Festival in Athens, Greece.

The 23rd Annual deadCenter Film Festival will be held on June 8-11, 2023 in Oklahoma, US and its winners will be presented to the Oscar Academy in the categories of Best Short Film and Best Short Animation. 

deadCenter is Oklahoma's largest film festival and welcomes 20,000-plus film enthusiasts and industry professionals every June. 

