Iran's exports to Iraq hit record high of $10b in FY 2022-23

According to Farzad Piltan, director general of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization's West Asia Department, the country's exports to Iraq exceeded $10 billion in the last Iranian year which marks a record high, registering a 15% rise compared with the year before.

Iraq is one of the main destinations for Iran’s agricultural and food products, as well as mineral and mining industries’ exports.

According to Rouhollah Latifi, a customs expert, the export of natural gas, steel ingots, dairy products, plastic products, urea fertilizer, oranges, eggs, direct-reduced iron (DRI), pipes and profiles, transformers and metallic mineral industries registered growth in the last Iranian year, Financial Tribune reported.

Iraq alone accounted for 37% of Iran’s total agricultural and food exports in terms of tonnage in the fiscal 2021-22, the official had said earlier.

MNA/PR