Iran’s exports to Oman up 52%

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s exports to Oman stood at 3.34 million tons worth $1.08 billion in fiscal 2022-23 (ended March 21).

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran’s exports to Oman stood at 3.34 million tons worth $1.08 billion, registering a 29% and 52% growth in terms of weight and value respectively compared with the year before.

The value of exports stood at $716.22 million, the news portal of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Industries reported.

Imports amounted to 942,202 tons worth $800.47 million.

The imports’ value stood at $619.42 million in the fiscal 2021-22. 

The value of trade between the two countries in the last fiscal year increased by 41% to $1.88 billion compared with $1.33 billion in the previous year.

