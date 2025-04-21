  1. Culture
Pope Francis passes away

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has announced.

The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor Benedict XVI resigned.

In recent years, he had been marked by several hospital visits and concerns about his health.

