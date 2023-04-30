Iran-Turkey transactions hits $1.3 b in 3 months

The latest data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute show that the value of bilateral trade between Iran and Turkey stood at $1.379 billion in the first three months of 2023, down 14%, with Turkish exports at $702 million, up 2%, and Iranian exports at $677 million, registering a 27% decline.

The European Statistical Office (Eurostat) also reported exports of 1.567 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas to Turkey in the first three months of 2023, which shows a 17% decrease compared with the same period of the year before.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Trade Promotion Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade, Ruhollah Latifi said that China, Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, and India have been the top five destinations for the exports of Iran’s goods over the last year.

