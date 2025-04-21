Iran's foreign minister to visit China tomorrow

The upcoming visit of the top Iranian diplomat was announced by the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday.

On April 18, Araghchi told reporters that as discussions on the nuclear issue between Iran and the United States evolve under new conditions, the roles of Russia and China could prove highly significant and constructive.

Iran and the US agreed to open expert-level technical discussions in Oman on April 23. A third round of high-level indirect negotiations between Araghchi and Witkoff would kick off in Oman on April 26.

MP/