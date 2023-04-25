  1. Economy
Apr 25, 2023, 5:05 PM

Bushehr’s exports to Qatar top $80 million

Bushehr’s exports to Qatar top $80 million

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – A total of 583,000 tons of goods worth $81 million were exported from Bushehr Province to Qatar in the last Iranian year (March 2022-23), according to Ali Soleimani, a local customs official.

The exports included 195 types of goods, of which 70% of the weight and 25% of the value belonged to products related to mines and mineral industries.

Tomato with $17 million and farmed shrimp with $8 million were the main products exported from Bushehr to Qatar during the period, Financial Tribune reported.

They were followed by watermelon and melon, cement and clinker, fresh vegetables, cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, glass and construction stones.

“Since the beginning of fiscal 2017-18 due to the problems in Qatar's relations with other Arab countries and because of the proximity of Bushehr’s ports to those in Qatar, the export of food products from the province to the neighboring country has had a significant growth,” he said.

The province’s total exports in the last Iranian year stood at 27.38 million tons worth $13.31 billion.

Bushehr Province has a 937-kilometer coastline alongside the Persian Gulf.

Bushehr Port, the main port facility in the province, has the capacity to handle more than 7 million tons of goods per year and can host vessels weighing over 30,000 tons.

The port is capable of offering services for bulk, containerized, general and petrochemical cargos, refrigerated products, raw materials, storage and processing of various commodities and passengers, according to the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

MNA/PR

News Code 199873

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News