Bushehr’s exports to Qatar top $80 million

The exports included 195 types of goods, of which 70% of the weight and 25% of the value belonged to products related to mines and mineral industries.

Tomato with $17 million and farmed shrimp with $8 million were the main products exported from Bushehr to Qatar during the period, Financial Tribune reported.

They were followed by watermelon and melon, cement and clinker, fresh vegetables, cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, glass and construction stones.

“Since the beginning of fiscal 2017-18 due to the problems in Qatar's relations with other Arab countries and because of the proximity of Bushehr’s ports to those in Qatar, the export of food products from the province to the neighboring country has had a significant growth,” he said.

The province’s total exports in the last Iranian year stood at 27.38 million tons worth $13.31 billion.

Bushehr Province has a 937-kilometer coastline alongside the Persian Gulf.

Bushehr Port, the main port facility in the province, has the capacity to handle more than 7 million tons of goods per year and can host vessels weighing over 30,000 tons.

The port is capable of offering services for bulk, containerized, general and petrochemical cargos, refrigerated products, raw materials, storage and processing of various commodities and passengers, according to the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran.

MNA/PR