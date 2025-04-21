Ayatollah Al-Sistani offers condolences on passing of Pope

In a statement, the ayatollah said, “The Pope enjoyed a high spiritual standing among many peoples of the world and was held in high esteem by all, for his distinguished role in serving the causes of peace and tolerance.”



"We received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Vatican, who enjoyed a high spiritual standing among many peoples of the world," the statement added, Iraqi news agency reported.



"He was held in high esteem by all, for his distinguished role in serving the causes of peace and tolerance, and for expressing solidarity with the oppressed and persecuted throughout the world. The historic meeting between him and the highest religious authority in Najaf was a momentous occasion, as both parties affirmed the fundamental role of faith in God Almighty and His messages, as well as commitment to sublime moral values, in overcoming the major challenges facing humanity in this era."



MNA