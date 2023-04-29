Iran-EU transactions hit €760 million in two months

Data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged €242.89 million worth of goods, 22.87% less year-on-year.

Italy came next with €109.49 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 12.93% rise. The Netherlands with €101.25 million (up 60.37%) and Belgium with €54.28 million (up 15.76%) were Iran's other major European trade partners, Financial Tribune reported.

Malta registered the highest growth of 1,376.45% in trade with Iran during the period under review and was followed by the Netherlands with 60.37%.

