  1. Economy
Apr 29, 2023, 1:50 PM

Iran-EU transactions hit €760 million in two months

Iran-EU transactions hit €760 million in two months

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Iran and the European Union’s 27 member states traded €760.99 million worth of goods during the first two months of 2023, registering a 9.2% fall compared with the same period of the year before.

Data released by Eurostat show Germany was the top trading partner of Iran in the EU region during the period, as the two countries exchanged €242.89 million worth of goods, 22.87% less year-on-year. 

Italy came next with €109.49 million worth of trade with Iran to register a 12.93% rise. The Netherlands with €101.25 million (up 60.37%) and Belgium with €54.28 million (up 15.76%) were Iran's other major European trade partners, Financial Tribune reported.

Malta registered the highest growth of 1,376.45% in trade with Iran during the period under review and was followed by the Netherlands with 60.37%.

MNA/PR

News Code 200022

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News