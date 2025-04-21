FM Araghchi condoles demise of Pope Francis

"On behalf of the Iranian people, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the global community, specially the devoted followers of Pope Francis as they mourn this profound loss. His wisdom and compassion touched coutless lives, promoting peace and unity across nations and faiths. We share this sorrow and offer our deepest sympathies," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on the demise of Pope Francis on Monday.

Pope Francis died at the age of 88, the Vatican said on Monday.

The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor Benedict XVI resigned.

In recent years, he had been marked by several hospital visits and concerns about his health.

MNA/