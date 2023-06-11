Bushehr Dayyer Port’s exports to Qatar top $58 million

During a visit to Dayyer Port in Bushehr province on Sunday morning, Soleimani termed Qatar as the most important export destination of the Dayyer Port in the last Iranian year (March 2022-23).

He added that a total of 168,264 tons of goods worth $58.587 million were exported from Dayyer Port in Bushehr province to Qatar in the last year.

Agricultural goods, food, and mineral industries were the main products exported from Dayyer Port to Qatar during the period, he noted.

Bushehr Province has a 937-kilometer coastline alongside the Persian Gulf.

Bushehr Port, the main port facility in the province, has the capacity to handle more than 7 million tons of goods per year and can host vessels weighing over 30,000 tons.

