Judiciary chief arrives in China to attend SCO supreme court

Mohseni-Ejei, leading a high-ranking judicial delegation, arrived in the Chinese city of Hangzhou on Monday.

He will deliver speeches at the opening and closing ceremonies of the summit and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the SCO member states.

Strategic and operational solutions to further enhance legal and judicial coordination and cooperation among member states are on the agenda for this year’s meeting.

Comprising approximately 42% of the world’s population, the SCO members seek to develop joint initiatives not only in economic, political, security, and defense, but also in the legal-judicial sector.

The bloc plans to launch a multilateral legal and judicial program to discuss and implement joint mechanisms to combat terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and cybercrime.

