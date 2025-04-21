Haiti is nearing the 'point of no return', UN warns

"As gang violence continues to spread to new areas of the country, Haitians experience growing levels of vulnerability and increasing skepticism about the ability of the state to respond to their needs," Maria Isabel Salvador told the UN Security Council, according to AFP.

"Haiti could face total chaos," she said, adding that international aid was desperately needed to avoid that fate. "I urge you to remain engaged and answer the urgent needs of the country and its people."

Salvador cited cholera outbreaks and gender-based violence alongside a deteriorating security situation, particularly in capital Port-au-Prince, with authorities struggling to cope.

The poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, Haiti is politically unstable and swaths of the country are under the control of rival armed gangs.

The gangs run protection rackets and have carried out murders, rapes and kidnaps for ransom.

The armed groups have been battling for control of Port-au-Prince and clashes have intensified as the rival gangs attempt to establish new territories.

A Kenyan-led force authorized by the United Nations has failed to push back the gangs. The mission has around 1,000 police officers from six countries but was intended to have 2,500.

MNA