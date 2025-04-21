Australia fills gap after US beef exports to China halted

About 300 abattoirs in the United States still have not had their export licences renewed to export beef to China — and it seems Australia is filling the gap.

Before Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff hikes, American beef exporters were already facing problems with their third-largest market.

According to the US Meat Export Federation, American pork and poultry plants had their export registrations with China renewed on March 16, but China "had still not renewed the eligibility of any US beef establishments".

"The majority of US beef production is now ineligible for China," it said.

"This impasse definitely hit our March beef shipments harder and the severe impact will continue until China lives up to its commitments under the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement."

While some US beef has trickled into China in the past few weeks, ABC Landline has been told the trade has now ground to a halt — especially after China announced retaliation tariffs.

In 2024, the United States exported $US1.6 billion ($A2.57 billion) worth of beef to China, making it the third-largest export destination.

Statistics from Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) show Australian grain-fed beef exports to China have ramped up significantly, with 21,885 tonnes shipped in February and March — up nearly 40 per cent on the same period last year.

MNA