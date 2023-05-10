Iran non-oil trade with neighbors increases to $3.5 bn

Ruhollah Latifi made the remarks in relation to Iran's non-oil trade with its neighbors when he also said, "In the first month of this year in the Iranian calendar (March 21-April 21, 2023), 10. 471 million tons of goods worth $3.645 billion were exported to neighboring countries. And 1.829 million tons of goods worth $3.87 billion were imported from neighboring countries into the country."

Referring to Iran's export destinations of non-oil goods to neighboring countries, the spokesman for the Trade Promotion Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade said that Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Oman and Russia were respectively the first seven export destinations of Iranian goods among the neighbors.

Considering the amount of goods imported from neighboring countries to Iran in the first month of year, Latifi added, "UAE, Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, Oman, Iraq and Azerbaijan were among the first seven countries who sold goods needed by Iran in the first month of year."

"Among the 15 neighboring countries, only there were no imports from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and no exports to Saudi Arabia," Latifi concluded.

