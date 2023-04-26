  1. Economy
Apr 26, 2023, 3:45 PM

Exports of Iran’s Golestan prov. up by 26%

Exports of Iran’s Golestan prov. up by 26%

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – The value of export from Golestan province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 26 percent during the last fiscal year (March 2022-23), a provincial official announced.

Darvish-Ali Hassanzadeh, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that commodities worth $235 million were exported from the province.

He said the goods were exported to 33 countries, among which Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Romania, and Bulgaria were the major ones.

As much as 381,000 tons of goods worth $235 million have been exported from Golestan province which shows a 26% rise in value, he added.

He named polystyrene, dairy products, iron, iodine, chipboard, and aquatic feed as the major exported products.

AMK/5763588

News Code 199926

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News