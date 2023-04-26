Exports of Iran’s Golestan prov. up by 26%

Darvish-Ali Hassanzadeh, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that commodities worth $235 million were exported from the province.

He said the goods were exported to 33 countries, among which Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Romania, and Bulgaria were the major ones.

As much as 381,000 tons of goods worth $235 million have been exported from Golestan province which shows a 26% rise in value, he added.

He named polystyrene, dairy products, iron, iodine, chipboard, and aquatic feed as the major exported products.

AMK/5763588