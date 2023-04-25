Iran's trade with BRICS exceeds $34 billion

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, which excludes crude oil exports, show that Iran’s trade with BRICS member states, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, reached 43.28 million tons worth $34.98 billion during the first 11 months of last Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Feb. 19).

China was Iran’s main trade partner among BRICS members with 32.21 million tons worth $27.76 billion. India came next with 6.64 million tons worth $4.51 billion. It was followed by Russia with 3.36 million tons worth $1.97 billion, Brazil with 459,959 tons worth $408.95 million and South Africa with 605,097 tons worth $317.57 million, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports stood at 35.11 million tons worth $16.52 billion.

MNA/PR