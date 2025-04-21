  1. Politics
Iran, Pakistan foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties, developments in Afghanistan, and broader regional and international issues.

On Sunday night, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation with Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to discuss a range of topics including bilateral relations, the situation in Afghanistan, and regional and international developments.

The two top diplomats reviewed the latest state of bilateral ties, emphasizing the importance of continuing high-level consultations to enhance cooperation between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

Minister Araghchi also briefed his Pakistani counterpart on the latest developments in the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

