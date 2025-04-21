Iran to increase nuts, caviar exports to Brazil: Agri. min.

Speaking at a news conference regarding his participation in the 15th meeting of agriculture ministers of BRICS, he stated, “With the coordination made between the agricultural officials of Iran and Brazil, the volume of export of caviar, dried nuts, kiwi fruit, pomegranate, and apple will increase from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brazil.”

The BRICS group of emerging economies accounts for about 50 percent of the world's population and one-third of the world's economy.

He put the volume of agricultural exchanges of the BRICS countries at about $160 billion.

Iran's share in agricultural exchanges of the BRICS countries stands at $13 billion, he said, adding that the maximum exchange of agricultural products between Iran and Brazil stands at $7 billion.

Earlier on April 14, Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, heading a delegation, traveled to Brazil to participate in the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting and discuss crucial agricultural matters.

Iran has officially begun its activities as an official member of BRICS since January 2024, alongside the founding countries of the group, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa; thus, its active participation in these meetings not only improves Iran's role among BRICS member states but also contributes to Tehran's position in Agriculture industry.

