Iran's exports to Syria grow by 11.4% during last year

Ruhollah Latifi ِmade the remarks in relation to the upcoming Iranian president's visit to Syria, where he also said, "The exports of Iranian goods to Syria have seen ups and downs in the last two decades and it can be divided into before and after start of the crisis of the country in 2011."

"Before the Syrian crisis, for ten years, our non-oil exports to that country witnessed an upward trend, and during those ten years in total, $2.476 billion worth of Iranian goods were exported to Syria, but after the beginning of the crisis in that country until last year for 11 years, the volume of our exports to Syria reached a total of $1.881 billion," Latifi added.

"In addition to the war, the presence and occupation of foreign troops, the stopping and blocking of transit and transportation routes leading to Syria and the Coronavirus pandemic have played important roles in reducing those export figures during the last 11 years, which has increased again since the government of president Raeisi assumed office," he emphasized.

Latifi further pointed out that the goods exported to Syria last year included food, dairy and agricultural products, medicines and medical equipment, different kinds of metals and steel products, motor oils and industrial oils, yarn and fabric, rubber, board, paper and cardboard, tile and ceramic etc.

