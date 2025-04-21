Israeli regime kills 39 Palestinians in past 24 hours in Gaza

A ministry statement said that 62 others were admitted to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 116,931.

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 39 more Palestinians in the last 24 hours, pushing up the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 51,240, the Health Ministry said on Monday, Anadolu news agency reported.

A ministry statement said that 62 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 116,931 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 1,864 people and injured nearly 4,900 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

