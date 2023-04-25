Iran’s exports to Turkey up 23% in year to March

TPO’s head of the West Asia Office Farzad Piltan said on Monday that Iranian exports to Turkey had amounted to $7.45 billion in the calendar year to March 20, up 23% from the previous calendar year.

“That made Turkey the third largest buyer of Iranian exports,” said Piltan while citing annual trade figures from the Iranian customs office.

He said that the main goods and commodities exported from Iran to Turkey over the past calendar year included natural gas, aluminum, urea, polyethylene and copper products.

On imports from Turkey, Piltan said that Iran had taken delivery of nearly $6 billion worth of goods from its northwestern neighbor in the year to March, up 15% from the year before.

He said Turkey was the third-largest supplier of goods and commodities to Iran in the past calendar year.

Cooking oil, over-the-road tractors for semitrailers, animal feed corn, banana and transformers were the main goods imported from Turkey to Iran over the year to late March, said the official.

MNA/PR