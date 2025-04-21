Iran Para shooter Javanmardi to vie in 2028 Paralympic Games

Javanmardi now expresses a desire to continue, stating, “It’s a huge honor to bring joy to people. I see the capability to participate in the next Games, and I want to bring them happiness through our achievements.”

When asked about her participation in the upcoming Paralympics, Javanmardi said, “It's not impossible. When I first started in sports, I never envisioned the Paralympics or competitive sports, but this 18-year journey has been successful, according to Tehran Times.

“At one point, I got married, and it was suggested that this would disrupt my athletic career, but that wasn’t the case. After the birth of my child, I took a brief hiatus, but I rebounded at the Paralympics and demonstrated that women can succeed under any circumstances.”

She added, “I genuinely want to continue, and I believe I have the ability to compete in another Paralympic Games. I am unsure what challenges lie ahead, but I want to fight and strive for my country again, and I will have that opportunity.”

