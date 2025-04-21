Putin signs into law strategic agreement with Iran

Vladimir Putin signed the law to ratify the strategic partnership agreement with Iran on Monday, according to Sputnik.

The 20-year strategic partnership pact was initially agreed upon by Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, earlier this year in January. The signing of the law by Putin marks the final step in the ratification process of this long-term agreement with Iran.

This move exemplifies the strengthening of diplomatic ties between Russia and Iran, with the two nations committing to a partnership that spans two decades.

The Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, had ratified treaty with Iran on April 8.

MNA